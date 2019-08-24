TV Tonight
“Hitsville: The Making of Motown” chronicles the remarkable success and enduring cultural impact of Motown Records, which celebrates its 60th anniversary next month. The feature-length documentary focuses on the period beginning with the birth of the company in Detroit in 1958 until its relocation to Los Angeles in the early 1970s. 10 p.m., Showtime
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
The best nachos I’ve had in a long time had a lofty name: The Lord’s Chips. Twelve Thirty One Craft Kitchen provideth. The food truck found at FH Beerwork East (2490 Victor Place) also boasts some creative tacos and salsas. But seriously, get the nachos, well worth the price, especially if you’re willing to share (full order $14, add $2.50 for meat). The Lord’s Chips are heavenly and hearty, thick enough to carry the gooey goodness of cheeses, pico de gallo, pickled peppers, sriracha aioli and cilantro lime cream.