TV tonight
“The 100” returns for a new season. Still reeling after receiving Monty’s message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet. Back on the Mothership, several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decision. 8 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Josh Ritter sings on his new album, “Fever Breaks,” while Jason Isbell has done the producing and plays with the band. It’s a perfect marriage between two folk stars at the height of their powers. Every song sounds different enough to make the album fresh with every relisten, all contributing to its greatness. “Old Black Magic” is hard-charging, while “I Still Love You (Now and Then)” is sentimental but not sappy. “All Some Kind of Dream,” meanwhile, is a candid reflection of our current time.