TV tonight
Claire Foy is keeping busy this year, starring in the big-screen films “First Man” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” Now she’s set to make her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live.” The show’s musical guest is Anderson .Paak. 9:30 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Winter sports lovers, here’s another chance to ogle athletes in their natural habitat. Bear Creek Nature Center will screen the Colorado Springs premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s new film “Ode to Muir,” which features professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones and Olympian Elena Hight on a journey into the John Muir Wilderness. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $10 to $15 and include free snacks and a beer from Colorado Mountain Brewery; 520-6972.