TV tonight
“The Passage” is a drama series about a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease. But hold on, because it also might wipe out the human race. 8 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I wish I could sing. So do my wife, my children and my dog. You should see their horrified looks as I sing my heart out while washing dishes, mowing the lawn or doing some other inane chore. Even though I can’t sing, I can live vicariously through lip syncing. That’s why I enjoy “Lip Sync Battle,” which returns Thursday to the Paramount Network. I have my own go-to songs in case I ever get on the show: “Californication” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder. But I enjoy watching anyone act out their favorite tunes.