Pikes Pick: 'Lip Sync Battle' returns to Spike TV and I, for one, am thrilled
Caption +

 
Show MoreShow Less

TV tonight

“The Passage” is a drama series about a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease. But hold on, because it also might wipe out the human race. 8 p.m., Fox

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

I wish I could sing. So do my wife, my children and my dog. You should see their horrified looks as I sing my heart out while washing dishes, mowing the lawn or doing some other inane chore. Even though I can’t sing, I can live vicariously through lip syncing. That’s why I enjoy “Lip Sync Battle,” which returns Thursday to the Paramount Network. I have my own go-to songs in case I ever get on the show: “Californication” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder. But I enjoy watching anyone act out their favorite tunes.

Tags

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments