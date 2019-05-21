TV tonight After singing their hearts out all season, the finalists on “The Voice” will learn which one of them earned most of America’s votes — but not before being forced to sweat it out through a bloated two-hour finale. 8 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Summer is upon us, which means it’s high time for Manitou’s Penny Arcade. A perfect hour for me? Many rounds of ski ball, some pinball, a few tries at the derby race. And Slush Puppies. Remember those? I long thought they had gone extinct, faded with my ‘90s childhood. But there the machine is, behind the counter of Patsy’s Candy, hiding among the other carnival delights. A blue tongue is always worth that perfect slushie.