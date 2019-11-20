TV Tonight
Why should Thanksgiving in “Riverdale” be free of angst? Archie’s plan to host a peaceful dinner at the community center quickly gets derailed when some unexpected guests arrive. Meanwhile, Jughead and Betty are stranded at Stonewall Prep by an ice storm. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
For years I had spotted Sara Paretsky’s V.I. Warshawski novels in airports and bookstores, then thumbed through one while waiting to check out at the grocery store. Home with me it went because writers I already was hooked on – Lee Child, C.J. Box, Tess Garritsen — said yes. “Fallout” takes V.I. to Lawrence, Kan., to find missing people and instead she finds worrisome military history at an old missile silo. Well, V.I., female private eye, guess I have 19 more of your investigations to catch up on.