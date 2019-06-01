TV tonight
The captivating series “Dodo Heroes” returns with more stories of animals in need and the people who go to extraordinary lengths to help them. The opener takes viewers to Ireland, where volunteers work to rehabilitate orphaned baby seals. 7 p.m., Animal Planet
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Rosé, sometimes referred to as summer water, will be the pink topic at the Denver International Rosé Festival at Omni Interlocken Resort, 500 Interlocken Blvd. in Broomfield, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $75 to sample wine with gourmet food, fresh oysters and live jazz. Visit wine countrynetwork.com.