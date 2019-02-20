Finally, it’s time to readjust our ears to Vampire Weekend. Ezra Koenig and Co. already had hit stride before “Modern Vampires of the City,” but the indie rock band soared to greater heights with that third album, adding more substance to the poppy sound. Then six years passed. But now we have “Harmony Hall” and “2021,” two songs released ahead of the record due later this spring. It sounds as if Vampire Weekend never left.

Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.

