TV tonight
Julianna Margulies returns to television in “The Hot Zone.” It’s a thriller set in 1989 that follows courageous U.S. scientists and soldiers battling to contain the spread of the deadly Ebola virus. 7 p.m., National Geographic
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Till Kitchen, 9633 Prominent Point, has a new summer menu with a sizzling lunch deal. For $13, you can select any two dishes from soup, half sandwich or half salad. Choices include soup of the day or pork green chili; grilled cheese, bacon-lettuce-tomato-avocado, chicken salad or garden wrap; kale and berries, Till Caesar, beet salad or house salad. Details: 282-8004, tillkitchen.com.