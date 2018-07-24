TV tonight
The reality series “Miz & Mrs” gives fans a peek into the fast-paced lives of WWE power couple The Miz (aka Michael Mizanin) and Maryse Ouellet. We expect a few frayed nerves and sleepless nights as they adapt to being first-time parents. 8 p.m., USA
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Those with an artistic bent, but who might need help channeling the muse, should swing by Poetry and Pottery every Wednesday in Soda Springs Park in Manitou Springs. From noon to 2 p.m. through Aug. 22, pottery and writing instructors will be on hand, along with three potting wheels, a kiln and writing materials. Activities are provided by Poetry Heals, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing therapeutic writing to people living difficult lives; poetryheals.org.