Hannah’s journey on “The Bachelorette” mercifully comes to an end in the second part of a two-part season finale. Whether she finds love or not, we, of course, expect Chris Harrison to hype it as “the most dramatic finale ever.” 7 p.m., ABC
“Overdue” is a weekly podcast about the books you’ve been meaning to read, with hosts Craig Getting and Andrew Cunningham. It offers positive, relaxing energy that will make you laugh as well as think. I discovered it on the Spotify featured page, and I’ve been hooked ever since. I recommend checking out their “Twilight” and “Fifty Shades” series if you want to judge contemporary literature, or hear the episode on “Animal Farm” if you love the classics. Find “Overdue” on RSS, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or at overduepodcast.com.