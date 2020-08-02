Exploding Topics is an interesting newsletter. Every week they search the internet to find the biggest exploding trends across the world and pass them along to you. Recent newsletters included insect hotels, Irish moss and Blinkist. If nothing else, it provides an excellent source of conversation during parties, er, Zoom chats. explodingtopics.com/newsletter — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: This trendy newsletter will keep you informed
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
