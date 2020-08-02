Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.