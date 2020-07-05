Carnivores with a sweet tooth will love double crunch honey garlic pork chops on rockrecipes.com. The meat is coated in a seasoned batter, fried (I use a cast-iron skillet) and smothered in an irresistible sauce. rockrecipes.com/double-crunch-honey-garlic-pork-chops — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: This sweet recipe sure to satisfy carnivores
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
