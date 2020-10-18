Should you find yourself lost in the wilderness with one Kind bar, you’ll be glad you attended the Intro to Wilderness Survival class Nov. 5 at Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. You’ll learn the 10 backcountry must-haves, the 10 biggest mistakes people make and how to stay safe where wild animals roam. It’s $25, and pre-registration is required; 520-6387, elpasocountynaturecenters.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

