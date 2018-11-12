TV tonight
The preliminary rounds are over on “The Voice,” and it’s time to get down to the “playoffs.” The top 24 artists begin performing in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If you’re intrigued by your nightly visions and what they might mean, “The Dreamwork Summit” is right up your alley. The free online summit will offer lectures by dreamwork experts, psychologists, authors and others, such as Robert Moss, Lynne McTaggart, Belleruth Naparstek and Dean Radin. Topics include how to approach your dreams and use journals, active dreaming, dream yoga and guided imagery. The summit runs Tuesday through Friday. If you miss a lecture, you have 48 hours to watch a recorded version. Or you can buy the whole series. thedreamworksummit.com