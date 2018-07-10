TV tonight
In “No Passport Required,” chef Marcus Samuelsson takes viewers on a culinary journey across the U.S. to explore and celebrate the diversity of immigrant traditions and cuisines woven into American food and culture. 8 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
As a smartphone owner, I have used a multitude of pointless apps that suck away hours of my life. Looking for a more “productive” app to use when waiting in lines and on buses, I learned I could take surveys to earn Amazon gift card credit. SurveyMonkey has mobile and desktop versions of its contribution program that allows users to have donations matched to charities such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Humane Society of the United States and ProPublica. Download the app or log in at contribute. surveymonkey.com