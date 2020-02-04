TV Tonight
Well, this should be interesting: President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address to Congress. It will be only the second time an impeached president does so. 7 p.m., all major networks and cable news channels
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Pay attention to the Oscars on Sunday night, and you’ll hear mention of “Pain and Glory.” The movie out of Spain is up for international feature but likely won’t win, with “Parasite” heavily favored. And leading man Antonio Banderas is up for best actor, but it’d be a stunner if he emerged as winner from the competitive category. Don’t let “Pain and Glory” be an afterthought. It’s a poignant story about a man reckoning with his past and purpose. Rent on RedBox or on Amazon.