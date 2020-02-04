ScarJo and Erivo go for 2, and other Oscar facts and figures

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Antonio Banderas, left, and Julieta Serrano in a scene from “Pain and Glory.” On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, the film was nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture in a foreign language. Banderas was also nominated for an Oscar for leading actor.

 Manolo Pavón

TV Tonight

Well, this should be interesting: President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address to Congress. It will be only the second time an impeached president does so. 7 p.m., all major networks and cable news channels

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Pay attention to the Oscars on Sunday night, and you’ll hear mention of “Pain and Glory.” The movie out of Spain is up for international feature but likely won’t win, with “Parasite” heavily favored. And leading man Antonio Banderas is up for best actor, but it’d be a stunner if he emerged as winner from the competitive category. Don’t let “Pain and Glory” be an afterthought. It’s a poignant story about a man reckoning with his past and purpose. Rent on RedBox or on Amazon.

