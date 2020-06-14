Anytime is a good time for self-reflection. I came across Mark Groves, a writer, speaker and relationship coach. His podcast, “Mark Groves: Making Your Heart Make Sense,” is full of sound advice. One of his overarching messages? Don’t abandon yourself for another person or relationship. Find him online at markgroves.tv. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: This helpful podcast offers plenty of sound advice
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
