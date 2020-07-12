You’re welcome in advance for the hilarious Facebook group I’ve found: Crap wildlife photography. Request to join and you’ll be treated to some of the worst, and funniest, photos of animals. We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Trying to capture a beautiful bird we see or glorious dolphins jumping in the surf. We can’t wait to share the shot, but it comes out a whole lot less National Geographic than we were hoping. Go to Facebook.com to find the group. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

