You’re welcome in advance for the hilarious Facebook group I’ve found: Crap wildlife photography. Request to join and you’ll be treated to some of the worst, and funniest, photos of animals. We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Trying to capture a beautiful bird we see or glorious dolphins jumping in the surf. We can’t wait to share the shot, but it comes out a whole lot less National Geographic than we were hoping. Go to Facebook.com to find the group. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: This Facebook photography group will keep you amused
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs woman starts chapter of New York-based Resistance Revival Chorus
-
Outdoor concerts scheduled at Rocky Mountain Vibes' ballpark in Colorado Springs
-
Southern Colorado mom and daughter keep Native American traditions rolling with their frybread food truck
-
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins coming to Colorado drive-ins, outdoor theaters
-
Tom Hanks and Andy Samberg star in two different films you don't want to miss | Movie Reviews