It’s a pleasure coming by Ricky’s Island Cafe, the food truck rotating among local breweries. It’s a pleasure because Ricky is always smiling and happy to see you. And because his food is bomb. The jerk chicken quesadillas are my favorite, best with a side of fried, doughy festival. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: This Colorado Springs food truck delivers with tasty chicken quesadillas
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
