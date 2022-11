People view the Mile High Tree, a 110-foot-tall art installation on 16th Street Mall at Welton Street in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The Mile High Tree was created by ILMEX Illumination. The music and light display last around five minutes and will run approximately every 15 minutes. To ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, circles are placed inside the tree for families and groups to stand in during the show to ensure social distancing. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)