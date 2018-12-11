TV tonight
On “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas,” ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, the 2017 winner of “America’s Got Talent,” celebrates the holidays Oklahoma style. Joining her are her various puppets, along with Kristin Chenoweth, Toby Keith, Hunter Hayes, Pentatonix and Lindsey Stirling. 8 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It takes some work for a book to spook me, but Jac Jemc’s “The Grip of It” is doing a pretty good job. Her literary horror novel, released last year, tackles the trope of haunted houses a way that feels fresh. A married couple buys an old house on the outskirts of a small town, conveniently near a foreboding forest, and willfully ignore the odd humming that seems to reverberate throughout the house as the real estate agent walks them through. As you might imagine, things get worse, and the couple try to research the history behind the house before it consumes them; amazon.com.