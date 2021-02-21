I recently got a board game that shot me straightback in time to my beloved Choose Your Own Adventure books. Remember the interactive books where you created the plot line? Such as choosing to explore a mysterious cave or wandering farther into the forest. One choice took you closer to success, and the other closer to death. Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger, a cooperative adventure game, is much the same. You can go solo or team up with a partner or group and work to solve the case of the missing owner of the Marsden Mansion. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: This board game will take you back in time
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Event Listings
