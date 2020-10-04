I opened P.D. James’ “The Children of Men.” What a 2020 shocker of a first sentence, in the 1993 book: ”Early this morning, 1 January 2021, three minutes after midnight, the last human being to be born on earth was killed.” A mystery disease, impending doom. Much too much? — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: This 1993 book carries an eerie start in 2020
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
