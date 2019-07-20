TV tonight
On the 50th anniversary of the initial moon landing comes the airing of the 2018 film “First Man.” The epic biographical film stars Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong and follows the trying years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” might be my favorite book this year. Lori Gottlieb is a therapist going about her business, treating patients such as the high-strung, aggressively negative TV producer on one of her favorite TV shows and a newlywed diagnosed with terminal cancer. After her boyfriend breaks up with her out of the blue, Gottlieb is devastated and decides she needs her own therapist. She intertwines those therapy sessions with those of her patients. amazon.com.