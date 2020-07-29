120819-life-beer 05
Single Foeder Oscar No. 65 Sour Brown is poured during a brewery tour at New Belgium Brewing Co. in Fort Collins. New Belgium, the country’s fourth-largest craft brewery, is being sold to Little World Beverages

 Chancey Bush

Colorado Pint Day is later than usual this year because of COVID-19, but it’s still on tap. Wednesday (and, in some cases, Thursday) marks your annual chance to celebrate Colorado craft beer by buying a limited-edition and Colorado-themed pint glass. A limited number of glasses will be available at Cerberus Brewing Co. and Bristol Brewing Co. Pint Day is also a fundraiser for the — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

