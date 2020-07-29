Colorado Pint Day is later than usual this year because of COVID-19, but it’s still on tap. Wednesday (and, in some cases, Thursday) marks your annual chance to celebrate Colorado craft beer by buying a limited-edition and Colorado-themed pint glass. A limited number of glasses will be available at Cerberus Brewing Co. and Bristol Brewing Co. Pint Day is also a fundraiser for the — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: The wait is over for Colorado Pint Day
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
