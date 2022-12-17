virtual golf.jpg

Virtual Golf Club, Trainwreck Colorado

(courtesy photo)

Check your swing at the newest sports offering, The Virtual Golf Club, at Trainwreck Colorado. Bootcamps and leagues coming. 812 S. Sierra Madre St. facebook.com/trainwreckcs — Linda Navarro, The Gazette

Tags

