TV Tonight
There’s really no shame in staying home on the big night and partying in front of your TV — as long as you vacuum up the confetti in the morning. Among tonight’s festive specials is “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020,” featuring performances by Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morissette and more. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Let me point you to something that’s always on tap and always worth getting at the Burrowing Owl. The cozy bar/restaurant at 1791 S. 8th St. has plenty of delicious vegan fare to try, like sloppy Joe’s and macaroni and cheese. But this special, called The Special, is one you drink. For $5, you’ll get a shot of Benchmark bourbon, a pickleback shot and a can of Montucky. Plus, you’ll get a free Burrowing Owl koozie.