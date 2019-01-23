TV tonight
In the crime drama “Pure,” a Mennonite pastor (Ryan Robbins) seeks to rid drugs and corruption from his community. Unfortunately, he gets drawn into the very drug ring he is fighting. 8 p.m., WGN America
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s been 20 years since “The Sopranos” made its debut on HBO. I was a big fan. But what the heck with that ending? “The Sopranos Sessions,” written by Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall and released this month, seeks to clear up that enigmatic finale. I gather that during one of the authors’ interviews with series creator David Chase, apparently quite the enigma himself, Chase inadvertently spilled the beans on the ending. The book features analysis of every episode, essays on topics such as the show’s legacy and extended interviews with Chase. It’s $27 on Amazon.com.