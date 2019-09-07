TV Tonight
The premise of “Identity Theft of a Cheerleader” has us intrigued. The movie follows a 31-year-old woman who, after hitting rock bottom, steals the identity of a high school senior in an attempt to redo her final year of school and set things right. Maiara Walsh stars. 9 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
