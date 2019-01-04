TV tonight
Dean Cain hosts “The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors.” The special celebrates folks who earned star status this past year on the sidewalks of Tinseltown, including Jennifer Garner, Gillian Anderson, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Mark Hamill, Carrie Underwood and more. 8 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Join me in raising one to a Colorado Springs brewery. From its humble home downtown, Fieldhouse has rebranded to simply FH Beerworks, and it has expanded its reach. The second location, a big taproom at 2490 Victor Place, opened to east-side dwellers in October. To boot, FH is making its presence known in your nearby liquor store, stocking shelves with cans. Do drink Don’t Drink the Juice, a unique pale ale, or join the fellowship of Sticky Paws, a high-gravity honey wheat.