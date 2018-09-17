TV tonight
After sitting out a year, “Game of Thrones” — with 22 nominations — is back and looking to dominate again at “The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.” But plenty of rookies, including “GLOW,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry” also hope to nab some hardware. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’ve been a fan of Jason Bateman’s since he played rich kid Derek Taylor in “Silver Spoons” and had a role on “Little House in the Prairie” in the early 1980s. Bateman, 49, now is acting and directing in the darkly entertaining Netflix original drama series “Ozark.” He stars as money-laundering financial adviser Marty Byrde, who moves his wife (the excellent Laura Linney) and two children to Missouri lake country after landing on the wrong side of a Mexican drug cartel. Vanity Fair magazine calls it the “true successor to ‘Breaking Bad.’” Bateman is a contender for lead actor and directing Emmy Awards for his performance.