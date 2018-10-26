TV tonight
Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) stars as the title character in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” The series imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’ve been without a TV series addiction for some time, but have no fear. Amazon Studios has come through once again with the Emmy Awards-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Set in the late 1950s in New York City, Rachel Brosnahan is a delight as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, who staunchly supports her husband in his pursuit of a stand-up comedy career. Soon, though, it’s Maisel who’s rocking the clubs with her natural stream of consciousness. No wonder Brosnahan won an Emmy this year; she’s such fun to watch. The rest of the cast shines, as well, including Tony Shalhoub as her overbearing father and Marin Hinkle as her co-dependent mother. Season 2 starts Dec. 5. Be sure you’ve seen Season 1 so you’ll be ready. amazon.com.