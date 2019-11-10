TV Tonight
The compelling new crime drama series “Dublin Murders” is based on the acclaimed novels “In the Woods” and “The Likeness” by Tana French. In the opener, detectives Rob Reilly (Killian Scott) and Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene) are on the case after a young girl is found murdered in a remote wooded area. 8 p.m., Starz
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Robert Eggers seems poised to be the cult director of a generation. Though cult status would be hard to keep if “The Lighthouse” gets Oscar attention. Willem Dafoe is worthy for his role as a cranky, 19th-century overseer of the beacon on a remote rock far at sea. You should get odd enjoyment watching him boss around Robert Pattinson, the new guy on the rock. As the two go insane, it’s hard to say what you’ll get from the rest of the movie. It’s showing at Kimball’s downtown.