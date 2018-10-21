TV tonight
“The Lover in the Attic: A True Story” is the bizarre 1930s-era saga of a married woman named Dolly (Molly Burnett) who has an affair with her repairman, Otto (Kevin Fonteyne). She then moves Otto into the attic to be her sex slave, and things get weirder — and violent. 6 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
In the spirit of Halloween horror, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., brings Jessica Weaver’s dark original play, “The Last Rabbit,” to the stage through Oct. 28. The play, originally a stage reading for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center’s Rough Writers Festival, stars Abby Gaydos as Alice, who wakes up in the isolated desert trailer of a man (Taylor Geiman) who says he found her injured and unconscious and is trying to nurse her back to health. But something convinces Alice he’s up to no good. Performances run at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays–Saturdays and at 4 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $15, https://goo.gl/dvRvmX. Note: Not recommended for children 15 and younger, as it contains strong adult language and sexual themes.