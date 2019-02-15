TV tonight
“The Umbrella Academy” is an offbeat superhero series that introduces its six principals as they reunite after the death of their wealthy adoptive father (Colm Feore). They all must come together to prevent a global apocalypse. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“Survivor” returns for its 38th season Wednesday. The theme is Edge of Extinction, with a twist by which players voted out can get back in the game. This season features four returning players — athletic hippie Joe Anglim, nerdy adventurer Aubry Bracco, longtime fan favorite Kelley Wentworth and tightly wound David Wright. It should be good.