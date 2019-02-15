Survivor
Caption +

"The Survivor Devil" - Jeff Probst at Tribal Council on the thirteenth episode of SURVIVOR 35, themed Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, airing Wednesday, December 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Screen Grab, courtesy of cbs
Show MoreShow Less

TV tonight

“The Umbrella Academy” is an offbeat superhero series that introduces its six principals as they reunite after the death of their wealthy adoptive father (Colm Feore). They all must come together to prevent a global apocalypse. Netflix

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

“Survivor” returns for its 38th season Wednesday. The theme is Edge of Extinction, with a twist by which players voted out can get back in the game. This season features four returning players — athletic hippie Joe Anglim, nerdy adventurer Aubry Bracco, longtime fan favorite Kelley Wentworth and tightly wound David Wright. It should be good.

Tags

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments