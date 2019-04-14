TV tonight
“Game of Thrones” is homing in on what is expected to be an epic conclusion. In the first of six remaining episodes, viewers will be reunited with Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and their various allies, all of whom are bracing for a hellacious showdown with the Night King. 7 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
We all can recognize the folks on first dates: shades of eagerness, awkwardness and fumbling conversation. Netflix recently released a dating series that will make you cringe or cluck with empathy. I did the latter as I binge-watched “Dating Around” over a couple of days. One brave soul embarks on a bunch of blind dates, cleverly edited together to make it look like one festive night on the town. Some daters hit it off, while others crash and burn, even leaving the date in a huff. Only one of the dater’s suitors will get a second date, done in a slow reveal at the end of each episode.