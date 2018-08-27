I’ve been going gray since I was about 20, which people loved to point out. Naturally the decades have seen the spindly white hairs multiply. My response? Boxed dye. When I started to lose that battle, I turned to professional coloring: irritatingly expensive and time-consuming. Imagine my pleasure at finding the Instagram account Grombre, a celebration of women letting their hair go gray naturally. I haven’t pledged to this new trend yet, and I reserve the right to text my stylist. But in the meantime, it sure is fun to pore over photos of all these ladies and admire their pretty white and gray hairs. You can submit a photo of your salt and pepper glory to: gogrombre@gmail.com. Include your Instagram account.
Pikes Pick: The grays have it
- By: Jennifer Mulson
- Updated
- Comments
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on Jennifer Mulson daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Jennifer Mulson posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 29
Most Read
-
Trail up Cheyenne Mountain finally ready after years in the making
-
Guardians threaten to sue after child allegedly born into El Paso County jailhouse toilet
-
Denver boy, 9, who killed himself was bullied after coming out as gay, mom says
-
Police: Man fatally shot Monday night south of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs
-
One woman killed, two injured in crash east of Colorado Springs