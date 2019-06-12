Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before “The Farm” becomes real life. Or has it already? In Joanne Ramos’ debut novel, young women are recruited to become hosts for wealthy clients at a luxury retreat in New York’s Hudson Valley. Here they are impregnated with strangers’ embryos and taken care of in an extreme way, to ensure the health and vitality of their nonfamilial progeny. That means organic meals, constant health monitoring, required fitness classes and, occasionally, rewards for good behavior. Also? You can’t leave for the duration of the pregnancy. Jane, an immigrant, feels cozy at first but soon becomes panicky about her baby, who she’s left in the care of others outside of the compound; amazon.com.
Pikes Pick: 'The Farm' a troubling, potentially prescient novel
