Lyle-Lovett-John-Hiatt.jpg

We are fortunate to have incredible musicians perform in Colorado Springs, sometimes year after year, so close we can just swing by after work. Case in point: The legendary, oh-so-talented and a joy-to-hear-live crooner Lyle Lovett returns to the Pikes Peak Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, performing an acoustic set with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter John Hiatt. Lovett also came here last February, that time with Texas A&M buddy Robert Earl Keen for a guitar-pull concert of storytelling and music. I expect the same sort of laid-back intimate, delightful show with Hiatt, whose 1987 hit “Have a Little Faith in Me” may ring a bell. Tickets start at $39.50, PikesPeakCenter.com

18 things to do around Colorado Springs this weekend: Bighorn Sheep Day, Cripple Creek Ice Festival, huge garden show, coffee-cocktail duel
Pikes Pick: A Little Black Dress for a big cause

Tags

Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor

Michelle is a features reporter and editor of The Gazette's annual Best of the Springs and FYI magazines. A Penn State journalism graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.

Load comments