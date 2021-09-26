PBS Sesame Workshop has a wonderful new video to help families understand people of different races. An Asian-American child, Analyn, wonders why she was ridiculed about the shape of her eyes in “The ABCs of Racial Literacy.” sesameworkshop.org/what-we-do/racial-justice — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: 'The ABCs of Racial Literacy'
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist
Pikes Picks
