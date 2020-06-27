Something new for outdoor fun and you can even be socially distanced. Toss bean bags into a series of stacked baskets with different skill numbers; first one to 21 wins. Perfect game to carry along. Find Bean Bag Bucketz at Cabela's and Bass Pro, $59.99. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Test your skills with Bean Bag Bucketz
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
