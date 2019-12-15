TV Tonight
Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, Michael Tilson Thomas, “Sesame Street” and the R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire all get their due at the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors hosted by LL Cool J. “Sesame Street” becomes the first TV show to be so honored. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Let’s celebrate with yule logs prepared by French baker Julien Renaut and sold at The French Kitchen Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Enjoy a nut and chocolate blend in the Le Crunchy yule log, or the smooth, rich flavor of the chocolate buttercream log. Other flavors include raspberry white chocolate, lemon white chocolate and coffee buttercream. Cost is $49.99 for a cake that serves 8 to 10. Stop by the cafe for slices of chocolate or coffee buttercream logs. Order before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.