TV tonight Put your thinking caps on. John Cena hosts a reimagined version of the family game show “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” He is joined by a rotating cast of brainy kids from all over the country. 5 p.m., Nickelodeon
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
With summer comes new menus to match warmer days. Ola Juice Bar, 27 E. Kiowa St., is jumping into sunshine days with a vegan Cobb salad with house-made Caesar dressing, baked tofu, coconut “bacon” bits, fresh cherry tomatoes, avocado and spiced corn. These add-ons can be selected to put on any of the extensive lineup of bowls and wraps. Check out Ola for monthly juice, smoothie and acai bowl specials. Details: 633-3111, facebook.com/pg/olajuicebar.