In the feel-good drama “God Friended Me,” an atheist podcaster (Brandon Micheal Hall) finds his life turned upside down when he receives a Facebook friend request from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others. 7:30 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“The Dinosaur Artist: Obsession, Betrayal and the Quest for Earth’s Ultimate Trophy.” The title alone hooks me. And so does the author’s name. I can’t wait to dig into Paige Williams’ book debut. As master storyteller David Grann puts it, the New Yorker staff writer “burrows into a subject until all of its dimensions, all of its darkened corners and secret chambers, are illuminated.” The subject this time is a fossil collector, whose sale of a Tarbosaurus bataar skeleton sparked an international debate.