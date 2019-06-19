TV tonight Season two of “Yellowstone” picks up with billionaire cattle rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family fighting for their ranch. Meanwhile, some new dangers threaten to upend their lives. 8 p.m., Paramount Network
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Grief is a touchy subject. It will enter all of our lives, though some will do everything possible to avoid it. Yoga teacher Nancy Stannard ran headlong into grief after the loss of her husband 18 months ago. “Coming Home to the Self” is her five-week workshop series using yoga to explore and honor loss and help begin the healing process. Classes are 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, July 10 through Aug. 7, at Yoga Journeys Studio, 209 N. Nevada Ave. Cost is $80, and registration is required. No prior yoga experience needed; gentleyoga4healing@gmail.com or gentleyoga4healing.com.