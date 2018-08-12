Pikes Picks: Tallest Man on Earth, video games forever
Kristian Matsson, aka The Tallest Man On Earth, performs in 2015 at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I.
TV TONIGHT

In Season 2 of “Get Shorty,” Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd) struggles to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skills as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when Rick (Ray Romano) agrees to wear a wire for the feds. 8 p.m., Epix

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Kristian Matsson is doing something different. Go figure. Rather than work on an album, the indie folk singer-songwriter better known as the Tallest Man on Earth has been releasing singles to satisfy his underground base. “Down In My Heart” is the fourth addition to the series called “When the Bird Sees the Solid Ground.” The finger-picker drawing lofty comparisons with Bob Dylan delivers yet again with a song that soothes and transports. Playing it in a video, he says he’s got one more for the series, then he’ll get going on an album. That’s good, because I can’t get enough.

Seth Boster, The Gazette

