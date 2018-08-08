TV TONIGHT
Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are our hosts for “CMA Fest.” The three-hour special features performances by country music stars Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and others. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney,
Tribune News
Service
I’ve found you a thriller perfect for the waning summer nights of deck and porch reading. Lisa Jewell’s 2017 “Then She Was Gone” revolves around the shadowy disappearance of Ellie Mack, a vivacious 15-year-old who was so excited for the future that her mother, Laurel, can’t believe she ran away. A decade later, Laurel is still mourning her daughter, even as she goes about her new life, which involves a divorce and an interesting new man she meets at a cafe. I won’t reveal any of the juicy plot twists and turns, of which there are many. Some could be considered a wee bit outlandish, but I didn’t care. Jewell’s New York Times best-seller hooked me after a page or two; amazon.com.