TV tonight
Brace yourself for the “Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour.” This concert film invites viewers to the pop star’s epic show, which features pyrotechnics, multiple stages and, of course, a 63-foot cobra named Karyn. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. The weekend is long gone. The upcoming weekend feels as far as a desert oasis. What’s a desk-bound worker bee to do? Tune in to National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk Concerts, that’s what. The intimate performances are recorded at the desk of Bob Boilen, host of NPR’s “All Songs Considered.” What I wouldn’t give to be Boilen’s office mate, with the amazing lineup of musicians and bands who visit: Wu-Tang Clan, The Shins, Shakey Graves, Jason Isbell, Leon Bridges, Jackson Browne, Billy Bragg, The National, Florence + the Machine and many others; npr.org/series/tiny-desk-concerts.