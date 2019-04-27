TV tonight
After a two-year wait, “The Son” returns to finish off the saga of the wealthy Texas family. Pierce Brosnan stars as ruthless Eli McCullough, a man who will stop at nothing to secure his legacy against the backdrop of the nascent oil industry of 1917. 7 p.m., AMC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
My sister-in-law introduced me to the sweetest, moistest, chocolatiest morsel I’ve had in a long time: a Sweet Loren’s gluten-free fudgy brownie cookie. After company founder Loren Brill overcame cancer at a young age, she set out to make a more body-friendly dessert. She said no to the hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors found in many processed baked goods, instead embracing whole food ingredients. Her refrigerated cookies and jars of cookie dough are gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, dairy-free and will make your sweet tooth do a dance. You can find them next to the other refrigerated take-and-bake cookies at King Soopers; sweetlorens.com.